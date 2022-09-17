IIT Gandhinagar Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Registrar & other posts

Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Registrar and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of IIT GN at iitgn.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 19 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till September 30, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Librarian: 1 Post

Deputy Librarian: 2 Posts

Assistant Librarian: 1 Post

Assistant Registrar: 4 Posts

Assistant Engineer (Civil/ Electrical): 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil/ Electrical): 2 Posts

Senior Library Information Assistant: 1 Post

Junior Superintendent: 2 Posts

Library Information Assistant: 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

The application fees should be ₹500/- (no application fee for SC/ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates) is also to be paid online. Candidates, who desire to apply for more than one post, must use separate forms for each application and also pay separate fee for each application.