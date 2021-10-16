IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021 for 95 junior technician, other posts

IIT Kanpur has invited applications to fill 95 vacancies in junior technician, junior technical superintendent, assistant registrar, Hindi officer, students’ counselor, physical training instructor, junior assistant, driver and other posts. The application forms are available on the official website of the institute and the last date for submission of the forms is November 16.

Apply online

Job details

Candidates have to deposit ₹500 for group A posts and ₹200 for group B and C posts along with the application forms. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwD categories are exempted from paying application fees. Female candidates are exempted from paying the fees.

IIT Kanpur recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Deputy Registrar: 3 posts

Assistant registrar: 9 posts

Hindi officer: 1 post

Students’ counselor: 1 post

Junior technical superintendent: 12 posts

Junior Superintendent: 15 posts

Physical training instructor: 4 posts

Junior technician: 17 posts

Junior assistant: 31 posts

Driver: 1 post

Candidates should go through the criteria for educational qualification, age limit and other requirements before applying for the job. The detailed job advertisement is available on the official website of IIT Kanpur.