IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Research Establishment Officer posts at iitk.ac.in

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Research Establishment Officer posts at iitk.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 25, 2023 06:21 PM IST

IIT Kanpur will recruit candidates for Research Establishment Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at iitk.ac.in.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications for Research Establishment Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply is till December 20, 2023.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2023: Apply for 30 Research Establishment Officer posts

This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Senior REO: 8 posts
  • REO Grade 1: 12 posts
  • REO Grade 2: 10 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

Age Limit

  • Senior REO: Below 48 years of age
  • REO (Grade 1): Below 45 years of age
  • REO (Grade 2): Below 40 years of age

Application Fees

The application fee is 1000/- for all categories. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD/ Women/ Abroad candidates category are exempted from submission of the application fee. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIT Kanpur.

