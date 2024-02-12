IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Application begins for NonTeaching positions

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has begun the application process for 64 Non-Teaching position posts today, February 12. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iitm.ac.in. Apply for IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: 64 Vacancies Available

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for Group A posts, 16 vacancies are for Group B posts, and 44 vacancies are for Group C posts.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500. SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the applictaion fee.

IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.iitm.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required details.

For any query or clarification, please write to recruit@iitm.ac.in. Queries sent on other emails will not be entertained.