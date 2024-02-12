IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Application begins for NonTeaching positions
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Application fee and how to apply.
The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has begun the application process for 64 Non-Teaching position posts today, February 12. The deadline for the submission of the application form is March 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.iitm.ac.in.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for Group A posts, 16 vacancies are for Group B posts, and 44 vacancies are for Group C posts.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500. SC/ST/PwD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the applictaion fee.
IIT Madras Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at www.iitm.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
For any query or clarification, please write to recruit@iitm.ac.in. Queries sent on other emails will not be entertained.