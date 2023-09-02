IIT Tirupati recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Teaching positions till September 22

Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati, has invited applications for g Non-Teaching positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 22. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at iittp.ac.in. IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Apply for Non-Teaching Positions, 23 vacancies available, deadline September 22

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 23 vacancies.

Details:

Deputy Librarian: 1

Deputy Registrar: 1

Junior Superintendent: 2

Junior Assistant: 8

Junior Hindi Assistant Gr-I: 1

Junior Technical Superintendent: 1

Junior Technician: 8

Physical Training Instructor:1

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023 fee: The application fee is ₹500 for Group A posts, for the Group B posts the application fee is ₹300 and for the Group C posts the application fee is ₹200.

IIT Tirupati Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at iittp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the “Advertisement for various Non-Teaching Staff Positions (Regular)”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

