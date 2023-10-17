News / Education / Employment News / India Exim Bank MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 45 posts begins on October 21 at eximbankindia.in

India Exim Bank MT Recruitment 2023: Registration for 45 posts begins on October 21 at eximbankindia.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 17, 2023 02:08 PM IST

India Exim Bank will recruit candidates for Management Trainee posts. Registration begins on October 21.

India Exim Bank has invited applications from candidates for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of India Exim Bank at eximbankindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 45 posts in the organization.

The registration process will begin on October 21 and will end on November 10, 2023. The online exam will likely be conducted in December 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Banking Operations: 35 posts
  • Digital Technology: 7 posts
  • Rajbhasha: 2 posts
  • Administration: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test followed by interview. The examination will be conducted online at venues given in the respective call letters. Those candidates who will qualify the main exam will be called for interview. Final list shall be drawn based on overall performance of the candidate in Written examination and interviews.

Application Fees

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) are 600/- for General and OBC candidates and 100/- (Intimation charges) for SC/ST/ PwBD /EWS and Female candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

