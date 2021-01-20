India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies
- The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
There are a total of 2443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1826 in Gujarat circle.
Aspirants can apply online at indiapost.gov.in.
Educational Qualifications:
Candidates should have passed class 10th with Maths, local language and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language at least till class 10th. Basic knowledge of computer is a must.Candidates will have to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.
This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court
- Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies
- The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTA Recruitment 2021: 58 vacancies for stenographer and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at nta.ac.in on or before February 18, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OSSSC Recruitment 2021: 600 vacancies for Pharmacists on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at osssc.gov.in on or before February 6, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today
- Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKSSB Recruitment 2021: 232 Library Assistant and other posts on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at jkssb.nic.in on or before January 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SBI PO mains admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO mains 2021 can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in on or before January 29, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP CM to distribute appointment letters to 436 teachers today
- Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will distribute appointment letters to 436 selected candidates for the post of assistant teachers/associate lecturers in the government secondary schools here on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NHM UP admit card 2021 for Staff Nurse and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the NHM UP Recruitment 2021 can download their admit card online at admitcard.samshrm.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Vidhan Sabha admit card 2021 for Editor and other posts released
- Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at uplegisassemblyrecruitment.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IGM Recruitment 2021: 54 vacancies for Supervisor and others notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at igmkolkata.spmcil.com on or before February 19, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Instead of asking to do a job, people now ask why not create a startup: PM Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPSC exam calendar 2021 released, check details here
- As per the notification, the commission will be conducting a total of 16 recruitment examination from January to December 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSSSB Recruitment 2021: 547 vacancies for junior draftsman on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at sssb.punjab.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox