India Post GDS Recruitment 2020. (HT File)
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies

  • The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
By Nandini
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:44 AM IST

The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.

There are a total of 2443 vacancies in Karnataka circle and 1826 in Gujarat circle.

Aspirants can apply online at indiapost.gov.in.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should have passed class 10th with Maths, local language and English as elective subjects or compulsory papers, from a recognised board. They should also have studied the local language at least till class 10th. Basic knowledge of computer is a must.Candidates will have to furnish a basic computer training course certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organizations.

This requirement of basic computer knowledge certificate shall be relaxable in cases where a candidate has studied computer as a subject in Matriculation or class XII or any other higher educational level and in such cases, a separate certificate will not be insisted upon.

