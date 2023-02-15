India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Registration for 40889 posts ends tomorrow

India Post will close down the registration process for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 on February 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Gramik Dak Sevak post can apply online through the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 40889 posts in the organisation.

The application correction window will open on February 17 and will close on February 19, 2023.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS. To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on register link and fill in the details.

Login to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of India Post.