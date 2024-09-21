Indian Bank has released the Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written examination for Apprentice posts can check the admit card and download it from the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024 out at indianbank.in, download link here

The call letter for the online examination will be available on the website till September 28, 2024.

The Apprentice post-written examination will be held on September 28, 2024. The exam will comprise 100 questions of 100 marks. The duration of the test is 1 hour.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as a penalty to arrive at a corrected score. If a question is left blank, i.e. no answer is marked by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024: How to download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the admit card.

Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates must click the Indian Bank Apprentice Admit Card 2024 link available on the page.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will appear on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1500 Apprentice posts in the organization. The registration process was started on July 10 and ended on July 31, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.