Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Registration begins from Feb 13

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 06:42 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard notifies vacancies for Navik posts.

Indian Coast Guard has notified vacancies for Navik posts. The applictaion process will commence on February 13, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024: Age limit, qualification, and application details

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 260 vacancies.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 18 and 22 years old. Candidates should be born between September 1, 2002 and August 31, 2006.

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from a recognized by the Council of Boards of School Education (COBSE).

Indian Coast Guard Navik Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: Candidates (except SC/ST candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 300/- through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/Master/Maestro/Rupay Credit/Debit Card/UPI. For more related details, candidates can check the official site of the Indian Coast Guard.

The detailed notification will be available on the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

