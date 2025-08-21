Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025 released at incet.cbt-exam.in, direct link to download hall tickets

Indian Navy has released the INCET admit card 2025 on Thursday, August 21, 2025. Candidates appearing for the Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test 2025 can now download their hall tickets from the incet.cbt-exam.in. Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025 has been released at incet.cbt-exam.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets through this direct link given here.

Candidates will need to log in using their registered email/mobile number and password.

Direct link to download INCET Admit Card 2025

Registrations for the INCET 2025 began from July 5 and concluded on July 18, 2025. Through this recruitment drive. the Indian Navy aims to fill around 882 posts in the organisation.

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

The online computer based examination consists of multiple-choice questions in both English & Hindi (except for General English). A total of 100 questions will be asked and the time duration is for 90 minutes.

Indian Navy INCET Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download their hall tickets:

Visit the official website Indian Navy INCET at incet.cbt-exam.in. On the home page, click on the link to download INCET Admit Card 2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Your INCET Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at incet.cbt-exam.in.