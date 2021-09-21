Home / Education / Employment News / Indian Navy invites applications for short service commission officers
  The Indian Navy has invited applications for grant of short service commission for course commencing June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. The application forms are available on the official website of the Indian Navy.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 06:15 PM IST

The Indian Navy has invited applications for grant of short service commission for course commencing June 2022 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kerala. The application forms are available on the official website of the Indian Navy.

The last date for submission of the application forms is October 5.

Apply online

Candidates who have graduated or are in the final year with minimum 60% marks in aggregate are eligible to apply. “The candidates will however be required to fulfill the educational qualifications stipulated above before joining INA. The candidates failing to meet stipulated educational criteria will not be permitted to join INA, Ezhimala. All SSB recommended candidates would be required to inform their final result of respective degree by April 30, 2022 to Indian Navy on the email ID officer@navy.gov.in,” the Indian Navy has said.

A total of 181 seats will be filled in executive, education and technical branch as per the notification available in the weekly edition of the employment newspaper. 

Selected candidates will be granted short service commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 4 years in two terms subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

