Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: Apply for 112 tradesman mate from toady

Indian Navy has invited online applications for the post of Tradesman Mate classified as Group “C” Non-Gazetted, Industrial at various units of Headquarters Andaman and Nicobar Command. The application process will begin today, August 6 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 6. Candidates can apply online at the official website erecruitment.andaman.gov.in or andaman.gov.in.

Indian Navy Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for the Tradesman Mate post.

Indian Navy Recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: How to apply

Go the official website at erecruitment.andaman.gov.in

Click on Apply Online

Next click on Recruitment for the post of Tradesman Mate, Headquarters, Andaman and Nicobar Command

Fill the application form, upload all the required details

Take print out for future reference.

For more details candidates are advised to read the notification here.