Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Apply for 249 Civilian Personnel posts

Indian Navy has invited applications from candidates to apply for Civilian Personnel posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in. The opening date of application is third day of publication of notification in the employment news.

The last date to apply is till the 28th day from opening date of registration. This recruitment drive will fill up 249 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have matriculation certificate or equivalent from a recognised Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of shortlisting of candidates by screening of applications followed by written test. All eligible candidates will have to appear for the written examination consisting of objective type questions. The test would be in bilingual (English and Hindi) (except for General English).

Application Fees

Candidates (except SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen and women candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 205/- through online mode by net banking or Visa / Master/ RuPay Credit / Debit Card/ UPI.

Detailed Notification Here