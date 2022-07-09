Indian Oil Recruitment 2022: Apply for 39 Junior Operator posts on iocl.com

Indian Oil has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Operator posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts through the official site of IOCL on iocl.com. The last date to apply for the post is till July 29, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 39 posts in the organisation.

The written test will be conducted on August 21, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, age limit and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

Higher Secondary (Class XII) with minimum of 45% marks in aggregate for General, EWS & OBC candidates and 40% incase of SC/ST candidates against reserved positions with valid Heavy Vehicle Driving License issued by the Regional Transport Authority. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 26 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and skill proficiency physical test which will be of qualifying nature. The written test shall be of objective questions and will comprise of 100 questions and exam duration is 90 minutes.

Detailed Notification

Application Fees

The application fees for General, EWS and OBC category is ₹150/-. Only Indian nationals are eligible to pay.