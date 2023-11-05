IREL Recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Supervisory Trainee posts till Nov 14

IREL (India) Limited has invited applications for 56 Non-Unionized Supervisor posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at irel.co.in. IREL Recruitment 2023: Deadline for application submission is November 14(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

IREL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Graduate Trainee (Finance): 3

Graduate Trainee (HR): 4

Diploma Trainee (Civil / Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical): 37

Trainee (Geologist/ Petrologist): 8

Trainee Chemist: 4

IREL Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years.

IREL Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for male candidates belonging to the General (UR), EWS and OBC(NCL) categories. Females and SC/ST/PwBD/ESM category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

IREL Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at irel.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the apply link for “Advt.No.CO/HRM/20/2023-Advertisement for recruitment for various posts of Non-Unionized Supervisory Trainees (Posts for freshers - S0 Grade)”

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.