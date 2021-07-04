Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO invites applications for graduate, technician apprenticeship
ISRO invites applications for graduate, technician apprenticeship(File Photo)
ISRO invites applications for graduate, technician apprenticeship(File Photo)
employment news

ISRO invites applications for graduate, technician apprenticeship

  • Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for graduate and technician apprenticeship in its headquarters at Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 04, 2021 05:18 PM IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for graduate and technician apprenticeship in its headquarters in Bengaluru. The application forms are available on the official website of the ISRO, isro.gov.in. The last date for submission of application forms is July 22.

Apply Online

“Candidates are advised to e-mail a copy of the documents in PDF format with the subject indicating "Application for above mentioned Apprenticeship Category" only to hqapprentice@isro.gov.in well before 22.07.2021,” the ISRO has notified.

A total of 43 vacancies are open for the apprenticeship.

After selection, graduate apprentices will receive a monthly stipend of 9000 and others will receive 8000 per month.

Engineering graduates with not less than 60% marks can apply for graduate apprenticeship.

Diploma engineers with not less than 60% marks can apply for technician apprenticeship.

20 apprenticeship positions are open for those with Diploma in Commercial Practices.

“The period of training will be 12 months commencing from execution of the contract of apprenticeship,” the ISRO has said.

Click here for more details on the job

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
isro
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.