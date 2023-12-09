Indian Space Research Organisation has invited applications for Technician-B posts. The application process will commence today, December 9 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 31. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at isro.gov.in. ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 Technician B posts at isro.gov.in

ISRO Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 54 vacancies.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 35 years.

ISRO Recruitment 2023 application fee: The Application fee is ₹100. However, initially, all candidates have to uniformly pay ₹500 per application as processing fee.

IRSO Recruitment 2023 selection fee: The mode of Selection will be a Written Test and a Skill test.

IRSO Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.isro.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below: