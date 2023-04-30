Home / Education / Employment News / ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician and other posts from May 4

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 30, 2023 12:16 PM IST

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of 49 posts of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A.

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has notified vacancies for 49 posts of Technician-A, Draughtsman-B, and Radiographer-A. The applictaion process will commence on May 4 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is May 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 49 vacancies of which 43 vacancies are for the post of Technician-A, 5 vacancies are for the post of Draughtsman-B, and 1 vacancy is for the post of Radiographer-A.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of www.vssc.gov.in from May 4 till May 18. The detailed advertisement will be hosted on the official website.

