Home / Education / Employment News / ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on August 17

ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on August 17

employment news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 07:03 PM IST
ITBP to recruit Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Staff Nurse posts on or before August 17, 2022.
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on August 17
ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on August 17
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Staff Nurse posts through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on August 17 and will end on September 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination from a recognised Board or university or equivalent. The candidates should have passed the examination in General Nurisng and Midwifery. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of original documents, Skill test, Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical examination.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees is 200/-. Fee is exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to SC and ST category. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ITBP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
itbp sarkari naukri
itbp sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out