ITBP SI Recruitment 2022: Registration for Staff Nurse posts begins on August 17

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force has invited applications from candidates to apply for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Staff Nurse posts through the official site of ITBP on recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The registration process will begin on August 17 and will end on September 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed 10+2 examination from a recognised Board or university or equivalent. The candidates should have passed the examination in General Nurisng and Midwifery. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 years of age to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Physical Efficiency Test, Physical Standard Test, Written Test, Verification of original documents, Skill test, Detailed Medical Examination/ Review Medical examination.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹200/-. Fee is exempted for females, Ex-servicemen and candidates belonging to SC and ST category. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of ITBP.