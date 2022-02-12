IUAC recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 vacancies of scientist, engineer, and JE

Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) on February 12 began the application process to fill 26 vacancies of scientists, engineer-c, and JE. The deadline for the submission of the online application is March 5, 2022. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of IUAC at www.iuac.res.in.

IUAC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 26 vacancies out of which 14 vacancies are for the post of scientists, 7 vacancies are for the post of engineer and 5 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer.

IUAC recruitment 2022 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 26 years for the post of Scientist and engineer-c. The upper age limit for the post of junior engineer is 30 years.

IUAC recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹1000 for the post of Scientist/Engineer-C. The application fee is ₹500 for the post of junior engineer. SC/ST and PwD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Here is the direct link to apply

IUAC recruitment 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of IUAC at www.iuac.res.in

On the homepage click on the announcements tab

Click on Advertisement No.01/2022

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Interested and eligible candidates can check detailed notification below: