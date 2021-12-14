JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Apply for 20 Group B and Group C vacancies

JIPMER Recruitment 2021: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of medical laboratory technologist and junior administrative assistant. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in. The last date to register online is January 5. The registration process started on December 13.

This recruitment drive is to fill up 12 posts of medical laboratory technologist and 8 posts of junior administrative assistant.

Educational qualification for medical laboratory technologist:

Candidates should have Bachelor's degree in medical laboratory science with 2 years of relevant experience.

Educational qualification for junior administrative assistant:

Candidates should have passed class 12th or equivalent from a recognized board or University. Candidates should have a typing speed of 35 words per minute in English or 30 words per minute in Hindi only on computer.

(Check notifications for details regarding eligibility conditions)

Age limit for medical laboratory technologist:

The age of candidates should not be more than 30 years.

Note: A candidate applying for the posts must have attained a minimum age of 18 years as on January 5, 2022.

Pay scale for medical laboratory technologist:

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of Rs.35400/- in level 6 of pay matrix of 7th CPC.

Pay scale for junior administrative assistant:

Selected candidates will receive a pay scale of ₹19,900/- in level 2 of pay matrix of 7th CPC.

