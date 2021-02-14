The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Class IV (4th Class) on its website.

Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.

The board will conduct the JKSSB class 4 recruitment examination from February 27 to March 1, 2021.

Direct link to download JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020.

How to download JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card for Class IV under Notification No 01 of 2020"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JKSSB class 4 admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall tickets and take its print out for future use.