JKSSB recruitment: Apply for 168 vacancies at jkssb.nic.in

  • The application process to fill 168 vacancies is underway and the last date to apply is March 20.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, (JKSSB) has invited application  to fill 168 vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is March 20. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 168 vacancies in four departments i.e animal and sheep husbandry department, home department, rural development department, and ARI Trainings.

JKSSB recruitment age limit: The upper age limit is 40 years for the unreserved category as of January 1, 2022.

JKSSB recruitment application fee: Candidates from the general category have to pay 500 as application fee. The application fee is 400 for SC/ST, PWD, and EWS categories.

JKSSB recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Click on Advt no 02 of 2022--(09/02/2022) and read the notification

To register, sign up, and make a profile

Log in and apply for the desired position

Fill out the application form, upload your documents

Pay the application fee and submit

Take a printout for future reference.

Direct link to check the notification here

