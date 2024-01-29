JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024: Apply for 64 vacancies till Feb 27

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited the application process for the Child Development Project Officer posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the examination fee is February 28. Application process underway, last date to apply is February 27

JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies for Child Development Project Officer

JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates from the unreserved, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories is Rs. 600, while the reserved category candidates must pay Rs. 150.

JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 22 years.

Direct link to apply

JPSC CDPO recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab

Click on the CDPO posts’ application link

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Upload the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.