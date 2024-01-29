JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024: Apply for 64 vacancies till Feb 27
JPSC invites applications for Child Development Project Officer posts
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has invited the application process for the Child Development Project Officer posts. The applictaion process is underway and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jpsc.gov.in. The last date for the submission of the examination fee is February 28.
JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 64 vacancies for Child Development Project Officer
JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee for candidates from the unreserved, EWS, EBC, and OBC categories is Rs. 600, while the reserved category candidates must pay Rs. 150.
JPSC CPDO recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates is 22 years.
JPSC CDPO recruitment 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website at jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, go to the Online Application tab
Click on the CDPO posts’ application link
Register and proceed with the applictaion
Upload the required documents
Pay the applictaion fee
Submit all the required documents
Take a printout for future reference.