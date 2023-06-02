Home / Education / Employment News / JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 583 posts at jssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 02, 2023 06:33 PM IST

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has invited applications for Excise Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in.

JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 583 posts at jssc.nic.in (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
The registration process was started on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 1, 2023
  • Closing date of application: June 30, 2023
  • Correction window: July 6 to July 8, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 examination from a recognized institution in India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/- for all unreserved category and 50/- for all reserved category candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.

Detailed Notification Here

