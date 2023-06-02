Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, JSSC has invited applications for Excise Constable posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023: Apply for 583 posts at jssc.nic.in (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process was started on June 1 and will end on June 30, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 583 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 1, 2023

Closing date of application: June 30, 2023

Correction window: July 6 to July 8, 2023

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have passed Class 10 examination from a recognized institution in India. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for all unreserved category and ₹50/- for all reserved category candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of JSSC.