Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission will begin the application process for the Constable Competitive Examination tomorrow, January 15. The last date for the submission of the application form is February 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jssc.nic.in. Candidates will be able to pay the registration fee till February 16. From February 20 to February 22 candidates can edit their application form. JSSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 4919 constable posts from tomorrow(HT File)

JSSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4919 vacancies.

JSSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: There is a ₹100 examination fee. The exam cost is Rs50 for applicants from the state of Jharkhand belonging to Scheduled Tribes or Scheduled Castes.

JSSC Recruitment 2024 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years. The upper age for the unreserved and economically weaker section is 25 years. For the extremely backward class and backward class, the upper age is 27 years. For the female candidates of the unreserved, economically weaker section, extremely backward classes the maximum age is 28 years. The upper age for the Scheduled Tribes/Scheduled Cast male and female candidates is 30 years.

Candidates can check the notification here.