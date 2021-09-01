Karnataka State Police notifies jobs for sportspersons, check details

Karnataka State Police has invited applications from meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to police constable and police sub-inspector posts (civil) (men and women) including in-service (residual) and kalyana Karnataka (local) in-service posts. A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application forms are available on the official website of Karnataka State Police and the deadline for submission of the application forms is September 29.

The minimum educational qualification is class 12 pass for constable post and the minimum educational qualification for sub-inspector post is graduation degree.

A total of 20 sports disciplines have been considered for the recruitment: Athletics, Archery, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Fencing, Football, Hockey, Handball, Judo, Kabaddi, Shooting (Sports), Volleyball, Weightlifting, Swimming (Aquatic), Water sports - Rowing, Kayaking and Kenoying, Tennis and Badminton.

“Candidates have to fill the application and generate the challan and make the payment in the respective bank / post office. If candidates submit more than one application for the same post, only one application (finally submitted) will be considered,” the recruiting body has said.