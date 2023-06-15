Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has invited applications from candidates for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the post is till June 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Programmer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have MCA/ M.Tech (CS/IT)/ BE/ B.Tech (CS/IT)/ M.Sc (CS/IT) degree.

Selection Process

The Authority will constitute a Committee to test the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated through e-mail for the practical test/ interview. All the posts are purely on contract basis for a period of 1-2 years.

Where to send applications

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send their resume to KEA through email to keaopportunities@gmail.com on or before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.