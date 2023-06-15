KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in
KEA will recruit candidates for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can check details on kea.kar.nic.in.
Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has invited applications from candidates for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
The last date to apply for the post is till June 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Programmer: 3 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have MCA/ M.Tech (CS/IT)/ BE/ B.Tech (CS/IT)/ M.Sc (CS/IT) degree.
Selection Process
The Authority will constitute a Committee to test the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated through e-mail for the practical test/ interview. All the posts are purely on contract basis for a period of 1-2 years.
Where to send applications
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send their resume to KEA through email to keaopportunities@gmail.com on or before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.