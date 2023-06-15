Home / Education / Employment News / KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in

KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 15, 2023 05:18 PM IST

KEA will recruit candidates for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can check details on kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has invited applications from candidates for Programmer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
KEA Recruitment 2023: Apply for Programmer posts at kea.kar.nic.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The last date to apply for the post is till June 16, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Programmer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have MCA/ M.Tech (CS/IT)/ BE/ B.Tech (CS/IT)/ M.Sc (CS/IT) degree.

Selection Process

The Authority will constitute a Committee to test the candidates. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated through e-mail for the practical test/ interview. All the posts are purely on contract basis for a period of 1-2 years.

Where to send applications

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can send their resume to KEA through email to keaopportunities@gmail.com on or before the last date. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA.

Detailed Notification Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out