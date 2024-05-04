KEA VAO recruitment 2024: Last date to apply for 1000 posts, direct link inside

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close the registration window to apply for 1000 vacant posts under Village Administrative Officer (VAO) today May 4, 2024. Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive may do so by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Candidates who wish to apply for the recruitment drive may do so by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for the payment is May 7, 2024. Candidates are eligible to apply only for one district for the post of Village Administrative Officer (VAO), mentioned the official notification.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Educational Qualification: 2nd PUC or equivalent

Pay Scale: 21400-42000

Direct Link to apply

Steps to apply:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Find the link to apply for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on the home page and click it

Submit the required details and pay the amount

Verify your details and take a printout of the page for future needs.