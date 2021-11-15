Home / Education / Employment News / Madhya Pradesh High Court to recruit 1,255 stenographers, assistants
Madhya Pradesh High Court to recruit 1,255 stenographers, assistants

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced to recruit 1,255 stenographers and assistants. Candidates can apply for the posts from November 30 till December 30.
Madhya Pradesh High Court to recruit 1,255 stenographers, assistants
Published on Nov 15, 2021 09:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced to recruit 1,255 stenographers and assistants and the recruitment process will begin on November 30. The deadline for submission of application forms is December 30, 11.55 pm. The schedule of the exam which will be held for selection to the posts will be intimated to candidates later, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has said in the official job notification.

Madhya Pradesh High Court recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Stenographer grade 2: 108 posts
  • Stenographer grade 3: 205 posts
  • Stenographer grade 3 (court manager staff): 11 posts
  • Assistant grade 3: 910 posts
  • Assistant grade 3 (English knowing): 21 posts

Graduates with C.P.C.T. Score card exam passed from M.P. Agency for promotion of Information Technology (MAP-IT) or any other Agency/Institution recognized by the M.P. Government and having one year diploma course passed in Computer Application from Institution recognized by M.P. Government are eligible for the posts. Candidates should go through  the job notification for details on the recruitment.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam.

Job details

