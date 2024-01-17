MHT CET 2024 registration for PCB and PCM courses begins, brochure released

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has begun the applictaion process for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups. Candidates can apply for PCB and PCM courses through the official MAHACET website at mahacet.org. The deadline for applications is March 1. MHT CET 2024 application process begins for PCM and PCB courses(HT file)

Candidates for PCB and PCM will take the admission exam from April 16 to April 30. The examination will be held in two shifts. The morning shift is from 09:00 AM to 12:00 AM, and the afternoon shift is from 02.00 PM to 05.00 PM.

The PCM test duration is 180 minutes and PCB is 180 minutes. MHT-CET 2024 will consist of h3-question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), each worth 100 marks.

MHT CET 2024 Eligibility criteria: All the candidates who passed/appeared at the qualifying examination, i.e. HSC/12th Standard or its equivalent examination and have Indian Nationality, are eligible to appear for MHT-CET 2024. There is no age limit for admission and appearance to MHT-CET 2024.

MHT CET 2024 applictaion fee: The applictaion fee is ₹1000 for open category candidates from Maharashtra State, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J & K Migrant candidates.

For Candidates of Backward Class Categories [SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS] Person with Disability (PWD), belonging to Maharashtra State Only the applictaion fee is ₹800.

MHT CET 2024 registration: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on the MHT CET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Register and proceed with the application.

Fill out the application form, pay application fees, and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy for further need.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification below: