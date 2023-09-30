Ministry of Communications Recruitment 2023: Apply for 39 LDC & other posts, details here
Ministry of Communications will recruit candidates for LDC and other posts. Check details below.
Controller of Communication Accounts, Mumbai has invited applications form LDC and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of CCO at cgca.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till October 31, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 39 posts in the organisation. The location of posting is at Mumbai. Read below for vacancy details, eligibility criteria and other information below.
Vacancy Details
- AAO: 1 post
- PS Steno: 2 posts
- Senior Accountant: 21 posts
- Steno: 1 post
- Lower Division Clerk: 12 posts
- MTS: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The eligibility criteria includes officials holding analogous posts in Central/ State Govt Depts/ Ministries/ Autonomous Bodes/ PSUs. The maximum age limit for appointment should be below 56 years as on the closing date of the receipt of application.
Where to apply
The applications dhould be send with all the attested copies of the documents to Jt. Controller of Communication Accounts, O/o Pr. CCA Mumbai, Mumbai- 01 on or before October 31, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Controller of Communication Accounts, Mumbai.
Detailed Notification Here
