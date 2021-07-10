Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021 for 458 posts, Check eligibility here
- Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies in 41 field ammunition depot. A total of 14 vacancies will also be filled in the 255 (I) ABOU.
Ministry of Defence has invited applications to fill a total of 444 vacancies in 41 field ammunition depot. A total of 14 vacancies will also be filled in the 255 (I) ABOU. "Application is invited for Recruitment for41 Field Ammunition Depot/ 255 (I) ABOU from eligible male or female candidates of Indian citizenship, to reach Commandant, 41 Field Ammunition Depot, PIN909741, C/o 56 APO by Ordinary/Registered/Speed post," reads the job notice.
Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021 vacancy details
Tradesmen Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 330 posts
JOA (Erstwhile LDC): 20 posts
Material Assistant (MA): 19 posts
MTS: 11 posts
Fireman: 64 posts
255 (I) ABOU Tradesman Mate (Erstwhile Mazdoor): 14 posts
Ministry of Defence recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria
For material assistant post, the minimum educational qualification of candidates should be graduation or Diploma in material management.
For JOA post, the minimum educational qualification is class 12 pass.
For other posts, class 10 pass is the minimum educational qualification requirement.
Selection will be done on the basis of endurance test and written test.
