Ministry of Defence to recruit 1793 Tradesman Mate & Fireman posts, details here

Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:03 PM IST

Minsitry of Defence will recruit candidates for 1793 Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Ministry of Defence has invited applications from candidates to apply for Tradesman Mate and Fireman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of AOC at aocrecruitment.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1793 posts. The registration dates has not been shared on the notification. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Tradesman Mate: 1249 posts
  • Fireman: 544 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available on employment news.

Pay Scale

  • Tradesman Mate: Level-1 18000/- to 56900/-
  • Fireman: Level-2 19900/- to 63200/-

Other Details

The vacancies shown in the advertisement are provisional and may vary. The vacancies may be reduced/ increased or even withdrawn without assigning any reason thereof. This recruitment process can be cancelled/ postponed/ terminated without assigning any reason, at any stage.

