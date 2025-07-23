MPESB Paramedical CRE 2025 notification released for more than 750 posts, registration begins on this date

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board, MPESB, has released the official notification of Paramedical Combined Recruitment Test 2025 for the recruitment in 752 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can check the notification on the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB Paramedical CRE 2025 notification is out. The direct link to check is given here.

As per the official notification, registrations for Paramedical CRE will begin from July 28, 2025, and close on August 11, 2025.

The window to make corrections on online applications will be open from July 28 to August 16, 2025.

Notably, the tentative date of exam is September 27, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts - from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and 3 PM to 5 PM.

Application fee:

Candidates willing to apply for the test will need to pay an application fee. The fee for general or unreserved category candidates is ₹500, while SC/ST/OBC/natives of Madhya Pradesh/PwBD candidates will need to pay ₹250 as application fee.

Age limit:

Applicants should fall within 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2025. For reserved category candidates, there is relaxation in the upper age limit.

More details on eligibility is available on official notification. It can be accessed via this direct link.

MPESB Paramedical CRE 2025: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for MPESB Paramedical CRE 2025:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to apply for Paramedical CRE 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, submit. Fill in the application form, upload documents if necessary, and pay the fee. Submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of MPESB.