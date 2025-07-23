GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 released at gtu.ac.in, direct link here

Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has declared the results for BE/BA/CS/IM course for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 for Regular and Remedial exams today, July 23, 2025. Students can check their results now available on the official website at gtu.ac.in. GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 is out at gtu.ac.in. The direct link to check is given here,

Students will need these mentioned details to login in the portal to view the semester result:-

• Enrollment number

• Seat number

• Password

Notably, the examination was conducted in May 2025.

GTU May Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

1. Visit official website at gtu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Results tab to navigate further

3. Select preferred course category

4. Enter your requested login details

5. Search and view result

6. Download for further reference

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit official website.