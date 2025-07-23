Search
Wednesday, Jul 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 released at gtu.ac.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Jul 23, 2025 02:56 pm IST

GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 has been released at gtu.ac.in. Candidates can check via the direct link given below.

Gujarat Technological University (GTU), Ahmedabad has declared the results for BE/BA/CS/IM course for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 for Regular and Remedial exams today, July 23, 2025. Students can check their results now available on the official website at gtu.ac.in.

GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 is out at gtu.ac.in. The direct link to check is given here,
GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 is out at gtu.ac.in. The direct link to check is given here,

Students will need these mentioned details to login in the portal to view the semester result:-

• Enrollment number

• Seat number

• Password

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD GTU MAY RESULT 2025

Notably, the examination was conducted in May 2025.

GTU May Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results

1. Visit official website at gtu.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the Results tab to navigate further

3. Select preferred course category

4. Enter your requested login details

5. Search and view result

6. Download for further reference

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit official website.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / GTU May Result 2025 for Semester 1, 2, 4 and 6 released at gtu.ac.in, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On