MPPSC SET 2024: Registration begins on March 21, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 18, 2024 04:15 PM IST

MPPSC SET 2024: The application process will commence on March 21.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 notification. The applictaion process will commence on March 21, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

MPPSC SET 2024 notification released, apply from March 21(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
MPPSC SET 2024 notification released, apply from March 21(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates can make corrections in their applications from March 22 to April 22.

The examination fee is 250 for candidates belonging to Scheduled cast, Scheduled Tribe, Other backward class, EWS and Disabled category native candidates of MP. For other categories and candidates who are residents outside of MP, the application fee is 500.

MPPSC SET 2024 Important dates

MP SET 2024 application beginsMarch 21
Last date to apply for MP SET examApril 20
Correction window opensMarch 27 to April 22
Application form 1 with late fee ( 3000 + 40 portal fee)April 21 to April 30
Application form 1 correction window ( 50 per session)April 22 to May 2
Application form 2 with late fee ( 25000 + 40 portal fee)May 1 – 10 days before the exam
Application form 2 correction window( 50 Per session)May 2 to 10 days before the exam

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.

