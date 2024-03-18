MPPSC SET 2024: Registration begins on March 21, notification here

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2024 notification. The applictaion process will commence on March 21, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 20. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC SET 2024 notification released, apply from March 21(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Candidates can make corrections in their applications from March 22 to April 22.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The examination fee is ₹250 for candidates belonging to Scheduled cast, Scheduled Tribe, Other backward class, EWS and Disabled category native candidates of MP. For other categories and candidates who are residents outside of MP, the application fee is ₹500.

MPPSC SET 2024 Important dates

MP SET 2024 application begins March 21 Last date to apply for MP SET exam April 20 Correction window opens March 27 to April 22 Application form 1 with late fee ( ₹ 3000 + ₹ 40 portal fee) April 21 to April 30 Application form 1 correction window ( ₹ 50 per session) April 22 to May 2 Application form 2 with late fee ( ₹ 25000 + ₹ 40 portal fee) May 1 – 10 days before the exam Application form 2 correction window( ₹ 50 Per session) May 2 to 10 days before the exam

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the notification here.