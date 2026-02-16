NABARD DA Admit Card 2026 released at nabard.org, download link here
NABARD has released the admit card for the Development Assistant exam, available until February 21, 2026, on its official website. The Phase 1 exam occurs on February 21, featuring 100 questions across English, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning, with a passing mark determined by overall candidate performance. This recruitment drive aims to fill 162 positions.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has released NABARD DA Admit Card 2026. Candidates who will appear for Development Assistant and Development Assistant (Hindi) phase 1 exam can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.
The hall ticket is available to candidates till February 21, 2026.
The Phase 1 or prelims exam will be held on February 21, 2026 and Phase II or mains exam will be held on April 12, 2026.
The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The question paper comprises of 40 questions from English language, 30 questions each from Numerical Ability and Reasoning. The candidates MUST pass in each of the above Objective tests. The passing marks in each test will be decided by NABARD on the basis of the performance of all the candidates appearing in the tests.
Direct link to download NABARD DA Admit Card 2026
NABARD DA Admit Card 2026: How to download
To download the admit card candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of NABARD at nabard.org.
2. Click on career link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click the call letter link.
4. Enter the login details and click on submit.
5. Your call letter will be displayed.
6. Check the call letters and download it.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 162 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NABARD.
