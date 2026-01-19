NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 162 posts at nabard.org, direct link here

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for Development Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 162 vacancies in the organisation.

The registration process commenced on January 17 and will close on February 3, 2026. The Phase 1 or prelims exam will be held on February 21, 2026 and Phase II or mains exam will be held on April 12, 2026.

Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 21 to 35 years of age. Candidates born not earlier than 02 January 1991 and not later than 01 January 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

The educational qualifications can be checked by the candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process comprises of preliminary exam, main exam and language proficiency test. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The main exam comprises of 200 marks question and the exam duration is for 135 minutes.

Those who qualify for selection and have passed the 10th or 12th standard with the declared language as one of the subjects will not be subjected to Language Proficiency Test, however they have to submit valid proof for the same (i.e. marksheet for class 10th /12th with the specified Language as Subject.