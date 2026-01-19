NABARD Development Assistant Recruitment 2026: Apply for 162 posts at nabard.org, direct link here
NABARD will recruit for Development Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply for 162 posts at nabard.org.
National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, NABARD has invited applications for Development Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NABARD at nabard.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 162 vacancies in the organisation.
The registration process commenced on January 17 and will close on February 3, 2026. The Phase 1 or prelims exam will be held on February 21, 2026 and Phase II or mains exam will be held on April 12, 2026.
Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 21 to 35 years of age. Candidates born not earlier than 02 January 1991 and not later than 01 January 2005 (both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.
The educational qualifications can be checked by the candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of preliminary exam, main exam and language proficiency test. The prelims exam will comprise of 100 questions of 100 marks. The exam duration is for 60 minutes. The main exam comprises of 200 marks question and the exam duration is for 135 minutes.
Those who qualify for selection and have passed the 10th or 12th standard with the declared language as one of the subjects will not be subjected to Language Proficiency Test, however they have to submit valid proof for the same (i.e. marksheet for class 10th /12th with the specified Language as Subject.
Application Fees
The application fee for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is ₹100/- and application fee for all others is ₹550/-. Payment can be made by using Debit Cards (Rupay/Vias/Master Card/Maestro), Credit Cards or Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash cards/Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NABARD.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News