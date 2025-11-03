Edit Profile
    National Sanskrit University Tirupati Recruitment 2025: Apply for 12 teaching posts by November 30

    National Sanskrit University, Tirupati, invites online applications for 12 teaching posts, including Associate and Assistant Professors in various disciplines. 

    Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 9:01 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    The National Sanskrit University (NSKTU), Tirupati, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has released Recruitment Notification dated October 18, 2025, inviting online applications for 12 teaching posts through direct recruitment.

    NSKTU Recruitment 2025: The application deadline is November 30, 2025, with a fee of Rs. 800 for certain candidates, and hard copies due by December 10, 2025. (Representational)
    The vacancies include positions for Associate Professors and Assistant Professors across several disciplines in Sanskrit and allied studies.

    Vacancies details

    Associate Professor in Yoga Vijnana – 1 post

    Associate Professor in Agama – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Nyaya – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Visistadvaita Vedanta – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Sahitya – 2 posts

    Assistant Professor in Jyotisha and Vastu – 2 posts

    Assistant Professor in Research & Publications – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Vyakarana – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Education – 1 post

    Assistant Professor in Sabdabodha Systems & Computational Linguistics – 1 post

    In total, 12 teaching positions are open under various reservation categories as mentioned in the official notification.

    Application process

    Candidates should submit their applications online through the recruitment portal https://curec.samarth.ac.in after reading the prospectus available on the University website www.nsktu.ac.in

    A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 800 is applicable for UR/OBC/EWS male candidates. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Separate applications must be submitted for each post.

    The last date to apply online is November 30, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). Applicants must also send a hard copy of the submitted application along with required documents to the Registrar, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati – 517507, Andhra Pradesh, by December 10, 2025 (5:30 PM).

