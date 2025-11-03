National Sanskrit University Tirupati Recruitment 2025: Apply for 12 teaching posts by November 30

The National Sanskrit University (NSKTU), Tirupati, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has released Recruitment Notification dated October 18, 2025, inviting online applications for 12 teaching posts through direct recruitment.
The vacancies include positions for Associate Professors and Assistant Professors across several disciplines in Sanskrit and allied studies.
Candidates should submit their applications online through the recruitment portal https://curec.samarth.ac.in after reading the prospectus available on the University website www.nsktu.ac.in
A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 800 is applicable for UR/OBC/EWS male candidates. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Separate applications must be submitted for each post.
The last date to apply online is November 30, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). Applicants must also send a hard copy of the submitted application along with required documents to the Registrar, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati – 517507, Andhra Pradesh, by December 10, 2025 (5:30 PM).