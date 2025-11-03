National Sanskrit University Tirupati Recruitment 2025: Apply for 12 teaching posts by November 30

The National Sanskrit University (NSKTU), Tirupati, a Central University under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has released Recruitment Notification dated October 18, 2025, inviting online applications for 12 teaching posts through direct recruitment. NSKTU Recruitment 2025: The application deadline is November 30, 2025, with a fee of Rs. 800 for certain candidates, and hard copies due by December 10, 2025. (Representational)

The vacancies include positions for Associate Professors and Assistant Professors across several disciplines in Sanskrit and allied studies.

Associate Professor in Agama – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Nyaya – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Visistadvaita Vedanta – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Sahitya – 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Jyotisha and Vastu – 2 posts

Assistant Professor in Research & Publications – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Vyakarana – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Education – 1 post

Assistant Professor in Sabdabodha Systems & Computational Linguistics – 1 post

In total, 12 teaching positions are open under various reservation categories as mentioned in the official notification.

From studies to jobs: Career pathways in the digital age Application process Candidates should submit their applications online through the recruitment portal https://curec.samarth.ac.in after reading the prospectus available on the University website www.nsktu.ac.in

A non-refundable application fee of Rs. 800 is applicable for UR/OBC/EWS male candidates. However, SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from paying the fee. Separate applications must be submitted for each post.

The last date to apply online is November 30, 2025 (up to 11:59 PM). Applicants must also send a hard copy of the submitted application along with required documents to the Registrar, National Sanskrit University, Tirupati – 517507, Andhra Pradesh, by December 10, 2025 (5:30 PM).