    HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Apply online for faculty and administrative posts by November 28

    HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Applications are open for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor positions in several departments.

    Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 8:31 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk
    HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur has invited online applications for regular faculty and administrative positions in various departments. The notification was released on October 15, 2025, and the last date to apply online is November 28, 2025 (Friday) till 5 PM.

    HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: The last date to apply online is November 28, 2025 (Friday) till 5 PM. (Representational image/Unsplash)
    Teaching Posts Across Departments

    Applications are open for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor positions in several departments including:

    Oil Technology

    Electronics Engineering

    MCA

    Chemical Engineering

    Chemistry

    Paint Technology

    Plastic Technology

    Food Technology

    Mechanical Engineering

    Mathematics

    Leather Technology

    Civil Engineering

    Humanities

    Economics

    The recruitment notice mentions that vacancies are distributed among categories such as UR, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST, and the total number of posts may vary. The university also reserves the right to increase, decrease, or withdraw any of the advertised positions without assigning reasons.

    Administrative Positions

    In addition to teaching roles, HBTU has announced openings for Medical Officer (PC-19), Computer Programmer (PC-23), and Controller of Examination (PC-24). Some of these administrative posts are marked as “likely to be vacated” in early 2026.

    Application Process

    Eligible candidates can submit their applications only through online mode by visiting the official website www.hbtu.ac.in

    Applicants must upload all supporting documents and certificates along with the form.

    Online application starts: October 15, 2025

    Last date to apply: November 28, 2025, till 5:00 PM

    Application fee: Rs. 2000 (UR, EWS, OBC) and Rs. 1500 (SC/ST)

    Email for queries: recruitment2025@hbtu.ac.in

    Important Instructions

    Qualifications and experience requirements will follow AICTE/UGC/AKTU and other regulatory body guidelines.

    Candidates applying for multiple posts must submit separate applications and fees.

    Reservation rules will apply as per Uttar Pradesh government norms.

    Ph.D. holders from foreign universities must provide an Equivalence Certificate from the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) unless exempted.

    Candidates already in employment must apply through proper channel.

    HBTU has advised applicants to regularly check the university website for updates and additional instructions regarding screening and recruitment procedures.

    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
