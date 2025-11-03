HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Apply online for faculty and administrative posts by November 28

HBTU Kanpur Recruitment 2025: Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU), Kanpur has invited online applications for regular faculty and administrative positions in various departments. The notification was released on October 15, 2025, and the last date to apply online is November 28, 2025 (Friday) till 5 PM.
Teaching Posts Across Departments
Applications are open for Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor positions in several departments including:
The recruitment notice mentions that vacancies are distributed among categories such as UR, EWS, OBC, SC, and ST, and the total number of posts may vary. The university also reserves the right to increase, decrease, or withdraw any of the advertised positions without assigning reasons.
Administrative Positions
In addition to teaching roles, HBTU has announced openings for Medical Officer (PC-19), Computer Programmer (PC-23), and Controller of Examination (PC-24). Some of these administrative posts are marked as “likely to be vacated” in early 2026.
Application Process
Eligible candidates can submit their applications only through online mode by visiting the official website www.hbtu.ac.in
Applicants must upload all supporting documents and certificates along with the form.
Online application starts: October 15, 2025
Last date to apply: November 28, 2025, till 5:00 PM