BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Application window for 391 Constable GD posts closes tomorrow, apply here

The Border Security Force, BSF, will close the applications for the recruitment of Constable (General Duty) in Group C on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications can apply at rectt.bsf.gov.in. BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Apply for 391 Constable GD posts by November 4, 2025. (Representative image/PTI)

Candidates will need to provide details like personal information, address details, qualification details, and more.

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK BSF CONSTABLE GD RECRUITMENT 2025 The recruitment is being carried out out under sports quota on temporary basis which would likely be made permanent. It is valid only for meritorious sportspersons who are either medal winners, position holder and/or participants of sporting events.

Candidates who passed Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board, and have the prescribed sports qualifications as mentioned by the BSF can apply for the recruitment.

They should be between 18 and 23 years. There is relaxation in age as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules.

Through this recruitment drive, BSF will fill 391 vacancies.

BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply Candidates can follow the steps mentioned apply to apply for the recruitment drive:

Visit the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link “Group-C Constable (GD Under Sports QUOTA) 2025”. Click on the ‘Apply Here’ button. Enter the necessary details to register yourself. 5. Fill in the application, upload documents, and pay the application fee.

6. Review the application and submit the application form.

7. Download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Border Security Force.