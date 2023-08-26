News / Education / Employment News / National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment: 89 MT and other posts notified

National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment: 89 MT and other posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 26, 2023 07:57 PM IST

National Seeds Corporation Limited is recruiting 89 Junior Officers, Management Trainees, and other posts. The application process begins on August 28.

National Seeds Corporation Limited has invited applications for 89 Junior Officers, Management Trainees and other posts. The application process will commence on August 28 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.indiaseeds.com.

The computer-based test is scheduled to be held on October 10.

National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 89 vacancies of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Junior Officer I (Legal), 2 vacancies are for the Junior Officer I (Vigilance), 15 vacancies are for the Management Trainee (Marketing), 1 vacancy is for the Management Trainee (Elect.Engg.), 1 vacancy is for the post of Management Trainee (Civil Engg.), 40 vacancies are for the post of Trainee (Agriculture), 6 vacancies are for the Trainee (Marketing), 3 vacancies are for Trainee (Quality Control), 5 vacancies are for Traince ( Stenographer), and 12 vacancies are for Trainee (Agri. Stores).

National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.indiaseeds.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the necessary documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Sign out