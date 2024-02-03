 NHAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 60 Deputy Manager (Technical) posts till Feb 15 - Hindustan Times
NHAI Recruitment 2024: Apply for 60 Deputy Manager (Technical) posts till Feb 15

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 03, 2024 01:58 PM IST

NHAI invites applications for Deputy Manager (Technical) with 60 vacancies.

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications for Deputy Manager (Technical). The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 15. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in.

NHAI Recruitment 2024: Application process open till February 15

NHAI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 60 Deputy Manager (Technical) vacancies.

NHAI Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute.

NHAI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NHAI Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on the final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in the Engineering Services (E.S) Examination (Civil), 2023 conducted by UPSC.

NHAI Recruitment 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website at nhai.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Next, click the apply link for “Advertisement for the post of Deputy Manager (Technical) on Direct Recruitment basis.”

Fill out the applictaion form.

Upload all the required details

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
