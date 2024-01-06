NHB Recruitment Exam 2023: Registration date extended till January 15, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NHB Recruitment Exam 2023. The last date to submit the online form and make payment of online fees has been extended till January 15, 2024. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in. NHB Recruitment Exam 2023: Registration date extended till January 15

Earlier , the last date to apply was till January 5, 2024, which has been extended till January 15. The dates for the correction window have also been revised. The correction window will now open on January 16 and close on January 17, instead of January 6 to January 8, 2024.

Candidates can make Corrections in the details submitted by them in their Application Forms Online through the Correction window at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NHB/ during the period when the correction/editing window is made live.

NHB Recruitment Exam 2023: How to register

To register online for Deputy Director and Senior Horticulture Officer posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NTA exams at exams.nta.ac.in.

Click on NHB Recruitment Exam 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the registration link.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

