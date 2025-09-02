Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
NHPC Recruitment 2025: Registration for various non-executive posts begins today

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 10:12 am IST

Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at nhpcindia.com, when the process begins.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) will begin the registration-cum-application process for various non-executive posts, including Junior Engineer, Assistant Rajbhasha Officer and Senior Accountant, today, September 2. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment drive on the official website at nhpcindia.com, when the process begins.

The application window will close at 5 pm on October 1.

NHPC recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

NAME OF POSTPAY SCALEVACANCIES
Assistant Rajbhasha Officer 40,000 - 1,40,00011
Junior Engineer (Civil) 29,600 - 1,19,500109
Junior Engineer (Electrical) 29,600 - 1,19,50046
Junior Engineer (Mechanical) 29,600 - 1,19,50049
Junior Engineer (E & C) 29,600 - 1,19,50017
Supervisor (IT) 29,600 - 1,19,5001
Sr. Accountant 29,600 - 1,19,50010
Hindi Translator 27,000 - 1,05,0005

Candidates can refer to the detailed notification for details on post-wise eligibility, educational qualifications, and age limit.

The application fee for this recruitment drive is 600 plus applicable taxes i.e. 708 for General/EWS/OBC category candidates.

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen/ Female candidates are exempted from paying the fee.

The selection process will consist of a Computer Based Online Test (CBT) and a Written Test (as applicable). The minimum qualifying marks are-

General/OBC/ Gen-EWS: 40 per cent

SC/ST/PwBD: 35 per cent

Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted on the basis of merit of the online test and document verification.

After document verification, the selected candidates will be given provisional appointment offer.

Documents Required:

Candidates need to upload scanned copies of thefollowing documents:

Matriculation/ secondary school certificate as proof of date of birth.

Complete set of mark sheets/ certificates in support of qualification.

Caste certificate in the format prescribed by the Government of India. In case of OBC candidates, the community certificate should have been issued within 6 months before the date of registration.

Disability certificate issued by the competent authority (if applicable)

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of NHPC Limited.

Follow Us On