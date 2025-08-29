The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL will end the registration process for Administrative Officer posts on August 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for AO posts can find the direct link through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 550 Administrative Officers posts, link here

The Phase 1 online exam will be held on September 14 and Phase 2 online exam will be held on October 29, 2025.

To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.

4. Enter the registration details and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category and ₹850/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.