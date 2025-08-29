Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 550 Administrative Officers posts, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 02:47 pm IST

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025 registration ends tomorrow, August 30, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

The New India Assurance Company Limited, NIACL will end the registration process for Administrative Officer posts on August 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for AO posts can find the direct link through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 550 Administrative Officers posts, link here
NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 550 Administrative Officers posts, link here

The Phase 1 online exam will be held on September 14 and Phase 2 online exam will be held on October 29, 2025.

To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration" and enter Name, Contact details and Email-id. A Provisional Registration Number and Password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional Registration Number and Password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent.

Direct link to apply for AO posts 

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: How to apply

Candidates who are eligible to apply for the post can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will get apply online link.

4. Enter the registration details and register yourself.

5. Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 posts at newindia.co.in, direct link to register here

The application fee is 100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category and 850/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Last date tomorrow to apply for 550 Administrative Officers posts, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On