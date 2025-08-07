The New India Assurance Company Ltd, NIACL has invited applications for Administrative Officers post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NIACL at newindia.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 550 posts in the organisation. NIACL AO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 550 posts at newindia.co.in, direct link to register here(NIACL)

The registration process begins on August 7 and will close on August 30, 2025. The Phase 1 online exam will be held on September 14 and Phase 2 online exam will be held on October 29, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Risk Engineers: 50 posts

2. Automobile Engineers: 75 posts

3. Legal Specialists: 50 posts

4. Accounts Specialists: 25 posts

5. AO (Health): 50 posts

6. IT Specialists: 25 posts

7. Business Analysts: 75 posts

8. Company Secretary: 2 posts

9. Actuarial Specialists: 5 posts

10. Generalists: 193 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Generalists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of a graduate/post graduate in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government with at least 60% marks in either of the degree examination (at least 55% marks for SC/ST/PwBD candidates).

Specialists: A candidate must possess the minimum qualification as follows. The qualification should be from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government.

The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years as on August 1, 2025 i.e. a candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd Aug-1995 and not later than 1st Aug-2004 (both dates inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of preliminary examination, main examination and interview. Final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) & Interview. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- for SC/ST/PwBD category and ₹850/- for all candidates other than SC/ST/PwBD category. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NIACL.

