Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
NICL Assistant Recruitment 2024: Registration for 500 posts begins on October 24 at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 22, 2024 06:14 PM IST

NICL will recruit candidates for Assistant posts. The registration process will begin on October 24, 2024.

National Insurance Company Limited, NICL has invited applications for Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organization.

NICL logo
NICL logo

The registration process begins on October 24 and ends on November 11, 2024. Read below for important dates, eligibility, the selection process, and more.

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts at powergrid.in, direct link here

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: October 24, 2024
  • Closing date of application: November 11, 2024
  • Phase I examination: November 30, 2024
  • Phase 2 examination: December 28, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must possess the minimum qualification of Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized by the Central Government. The candidate should possess a certificate as proof of passing the qualifying examination as of 01.10.2024.

Candidates who want to apply should be between 21 to 30 years of age. Candidates born not earlier than 02.10.1994 and not later than 01.10.2003 (both days inclusive) are only eligible to apply.

Railway Board to offer options of streams to officers recruited via CSE since 2022

Selection Process

All candidates will have to appear for the online Preliminary & Main examination; thereafter, candidates qualifying for the Main examination will be further shortlisted for the Regional Language Test. The prelims exam will comprise of objective tests for 100 marks and will be held online. The eam duration is for 60 minutes.

The Final Merit List, state-wise and category-wise, shall be prepared in descending order of the marks secured by the candidates in the Online Main Examination subject to qualifying for the Regional Language Test.

Application Fees

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/EXS category will have to pay 100/- as intimation charges and all other candidates will have to pay 850/- as application fee including intimation charges. The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

Detailed Notification Here 

Exam and College Guide
